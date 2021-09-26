Hong Kong’s 82-year-old Central Market reopened last month as the city’s newest revitalised heritage spot. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s 82-year-old Central Market reopened last month as the city’s newest revitalised heritage spot. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s 82-year-old Central Market reopened last month as the city’s newest revitalised heritage spot. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong history buffs upset revamped Central Market heritage galleries leave out WWII ration queues, air raids, bombing

  • Accounts of tragedy, queues of hungry people should be part of landmark’s story, experts say
  • Some visitors to revamped market admit being clueless about events during Japanese invasion

Topic |   Living heritage of Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 11:20am, 26 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s 82-year-old Central Market reopened last month as the city’s newest revitalised heritage spot. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s 82-year-old Central Market reopened last month as the city’s newest revitalised heritage spot. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s 82-year-old Central Market reopened last month as the city’s newest revitalised heritage spot. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE