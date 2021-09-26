Hong Kong’s 82-year-old Central Market reopened last month as the city’s newest revitalised heritage spot. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong history buffs upset revamped Central Market heritage galleries leave out WWII ration queues, air raids, bombing
- Accounts of tragedy, queues of hungry people should be part of landmark’s story, experts say
- Some visitors to revamped market admit being clueless about events during Japanese invasion
Hong Kong’s 82-year-old Central Market reopened last month as the city’s newest revitalised heritage spot. Photo: Nora Tam