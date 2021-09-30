New figures from the Education Bureau suggest the city has cut some 80 Primary One classes. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong schools lose 81 Primary One classes as wave of emigration saps student population
- The combined cuts amount to an estimated 2,000 Primary One slots being shed this year
- One principal predicts cuts could be even worse next year if the border with mainland China is not reopened
Topic | Education
New figures from the Education Bureau suggest the city has cut some 80 Primary One classes. Photo: Sam Tsang