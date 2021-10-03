University of Hong Kong president Zhang Xiang (centre) has been approved for a second five-year term. Photo: Winson Wong
University of Hong Kong president Xiang Zhang already approved for second term
- The exceptionally early announcement that Zhang would stick around comes nearly two years before his current term is set to end
- The head of the university’s council credits Zhang with helping the institution scale ‘new heights’
