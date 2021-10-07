A new proposal unveiled by the city’s leader would expand the requirement for teachers to take a test on the Basic Law. Photo: Winson Wong A new proposal unveiled by the city’s leader would expand the requirement for teachers to take a test on the Basic Law. Photo: Winson Wong
A new proposal unveiled by the city’s leader would expand the requirement for teachers to take a test on the Basic Law. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Policy address: requirement for Hong Kong teachers to pass test on Basic Law to expand to subsidised schools

  • Civil servants teaching at public schools already have to pass the multiple-choice quiz on the city’s mini-constitution
  • Educator representatives question whether teachers will have enough time to prepare, and whether special arrangements will be made for native English speakers

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:30am, 7 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new proposal unveiled by the city’s leader would expand the requirement for teachers to take a test on the Basic Law. Photo: Winson Wong A new proposal unveiled by the city’s leader would expand the requirement for teachers to take a test on the Basic Law. Photo: Winson Wong
A new proposal unveiled by the city’s leader would expand the requirement for teachers to take a test on the Basic Law. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE