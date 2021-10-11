A flag-raising ceremony under way at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong schools must hold national flag ceremonies at least once a week under new Education Bureau rules
- Official new guidelines require all schools to hold weekly flag-raising ceremonies, as well as on special occasions such as National Day and graduation events
- Rules designed to ‘develop a sense of national belonging’ among pupils, with kindergartens and international schools also encouraged to follow them
