Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong schools must hold national flag ceremonies at least once a week under new Education Bureau rules

  • Official new guidelines require all schools to hold weekly flag-raising ceremonies, as well as on special occasions such as National Day and graduation events
  • Rules designed to ‘develop a sense of national belonging’ among pupils, with kindergartens and international schools also encouraged to follow them

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:46pm, 11 Oct, 2021

A flag-raising ceremony under way at Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
