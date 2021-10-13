Those in the education field have urged authorities to consider alternatives to axing underenrolled schools. Photo: Dickson Lee
Authorities urged to cut class sizes, attract mainland Chinese pupils to ensure Hong Kong schools’ survival
- Educators argue the government should consider alternatives to simply closing schools as enrolment drops
- The calls came after a new Education Bureau paper projected a substantial, ‘structural’ decline in the number of students in the years to come
Topic | Education
Those in the education field have urged authorities to consider alternatives to axing underenrolled schools. Photo: Dickson Lee