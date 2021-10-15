A mandatory test on Hong Kong’s Basic Law will eventually expand to an even wider group of teachers, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong
Teachers at Hong Kong’s kindergartens, semi-private schools next in line for Basic Law test, education chief says
- Sections covering national security law topics could also eventually be added, according to Kevin Yeung
- City leader Carrie Lam last week unveiled plans to expand the testing, already required for public school teachers, to educators at ‘government-aided schools’
Topic | Education
A mandatory test on Hong Kong’s Basic Law will eventually expand to an even wider group of teachers, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said on Friday. Photo: Winson Wong