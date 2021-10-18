New guidelines on flag-raising in educational institutions take effect on January 1 next year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng New guidelines on flag-raising in educational institutions take effect on January 1 next year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong universities must also hold weekly flag-raising ceremonies, education chief reveals

  • Tertiary institutions will have to fly national flag every day during term time and hold a ceremony at least once a week under guidelines earlier issued to schools
  • Education secretary Kevin Yeung tells lawmakers his bureau has already sent letters to universities informing them of rules

Zoe Low
Updated: 8:57pm, 18 Oct, 2021

