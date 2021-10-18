New guidelines on flag-raising in educational institutions take effect on January 1 next year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong universities must also hold weekly flag-raising ceremonies, education chief reveals
- Tertiary institutions will have to fly national flag every day during term time and hold a ceremony at least once a week under guidelines earlier issued to schools
- Education secretary Kevin Yeung tells lawmakers his bureau has already sent letters to universities informing them of rules
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
New guidelines on flag-raising in educational institutions take effect on January 1 next year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng