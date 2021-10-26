John Tsang was Hong Kong’s financial secretary for a decade. Photo: Winson Wong John Tsang was Hong Kong’s financial secretary for a decade. Photo: Winson Wong
Technology has made school exams unnecessary, former Hong Kong finance chief John Tsang says

  • City’s education system is outdated and government needs to change it, former financial secretary John Tsang says
  • Education technology should be adopted in Hong Kong, rather than just focusing on e-learning and STEM lessons, he adds

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 1:43am, 26 Oct, 2021

