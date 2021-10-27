The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Jonathan Wong
University of Hong Kong returns to ranks of world’s top 50 tertiary institutions, Tsinghua University breaks into top 10
- University places 48th on Times Higher Education list, while Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Chinese University and Polytechnic University also make top 200
- Tsinghua University becomes first mainland Chinese tertiary institution to break into top 10, which could sap talent away from British and US schools
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
The University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Jonathan Wong