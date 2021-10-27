Hong Kong’s education chief has insisted the turnover rates for teachers remain stable. Photo: Winson Wong
Teacher turnover rate in Hong Kong primary schools highest among those in English subject; education chief says situation stable
- Kevin Yeung says teachers drop out of the profession for a variety of reasons, despite recent concerns of a possible exodus over political tensions
- He points out that with the decline in the population of people of school age in the city, demand for teachers will also fall
