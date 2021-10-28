Northern Hong Kong as it extends towards the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Winson Wong Northern Hong Kong as it extends towards the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Beijing official tells Hong Kong universities to play a more active role in Greater Bay Area development

  • Local universities must now start making their mark by contributing to economic advances on national level, according to Beijing’s top agency in Hong Kong
  • Liaison office’s education director says universities ‘should step up their role in joint building’ of the bay area

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 3:46pm, 28 Oct, 2021

