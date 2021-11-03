The University of Hong Kong placed third in the latest rankings for institutions in Asia. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s two oldest universities reverse recent slide down Asian rankings, but city’s faculty letting side down
- University of Hong Kong and Chinese University third and 11th respectively overall in new list of 687 institutions in region
- But only City University managed to place in top 50 when it came to staff’s academic qualifications
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
