Students take the Diploma of Secondary Education in April this year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong pupils ‘can get full marks’ for national security law questions in revamped liberal studies exam under new marking scheme
- Marking guidelines for the revamped subject say candidates can get full marks if their answers mention positive impact of law on city and cite government data in support
- One teacher says marking scheme comes as ‘no surprise’, and the question and curriculum leave ‘no room for the students to think critically’
Students take the Diploma of Secondary Education in April this year. Photo: May Tse