Students take the Diploma of Secondary Education in April this year. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong pupils ‘can get full marks’ for national security law questions in revamped liberal studies exam under new marking scheme

  • Marking guidelines for the revamped subject say candidates can get full marks if their answers mention positive impact of law on city and cite government data in support
  • One teacher says marking scheme comes as ‘no surprise’, and the question and curriculum leave ‘no room for the students to think critically’

William Yiu

Updated: 6:56pm, 5 Nov, 2021

