Pupils at Fung Kai No1 Primary School head back to class last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: school heads, parents disappointed 27,000 cross-border pupils will miss out when Hong Kong-mainland China travel resumes
- Hong Kong students who live on mainland will not be given priority under a proposal to resume quarantine-free cross-border travel, Carrie Lam says
- Principal warns being physically absent from school for a long time will have psychological effects on pupils and hit social and communications skills
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
