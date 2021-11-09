The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology campus in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Winson Wong The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology campus in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology campus in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology president Wei Shyy quits, triggering global search for successor

  • Professor resigns 11 months before contract was expected to end, but gives no reason for decision
  • University thanks Shyy for his ‘valuable contributions’ to institution over past decade

William Yiu

Updated: 1:36pm, 9 Nov, 2021

