The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology campus in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology president Wei Shyy quits, triggering global search for successor
- Professor resigns 11 months before contract was expected to end, but gives no reason for decision
- University thanks Shyy for his ‘valuable contributions’ to institution over past decade
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology campus in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Winson Wong