A drop in the number of pupils enrolling in Hong Kong’s schools could mean closures are inevitable. Photo: Dickson Lee A drop in the number of pupils enrolling in Hong Kong’s schools could mean closures are inevitable. Photo: Dickson Lee
A drop in the number of pupils enrolling in Hong Kong’s schools could mean closures are inevitable. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education
Hong Kong /  Education

Dozens of Hong Kong schools hit by falling enrolment face ‘inevitable’ closures as 40,000 families leave city, population shrinks

  • Two schools put on notice after too few children joined them in Form One this year
  • Officials to discuss with principals whether it is time to introduce smaller classes, source says

Topic |   Education
William Yiu

Updated: 8:10am, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A drop in the number of pupils enrolling in Hong Kong’s schools could mean closures are inevitable. Photo: Dickson Lee A drop in the number of pupils enrolling in Hong Kong’s schools could mean closures are inevitable. Photo: Dickson Lee
A drop in the number of pupils enrolling in Hong Kong’s schools could mean closures are inevitable. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE