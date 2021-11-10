A drop in the number of pupils enrolling in Hong Kong’s schools could mean closures are inevitable. Photo: Dickson Lee
Dozens of Hong Kong schools hit by falling enrolment face ‘inevitable’ closures as 40,000 families leave city, population shrinks
- Two schools put on notice after too few children joined them in Form One this year
- Officials to discuss with principals whether it is time to introduce smaller classes, source says
Topic | Education
A drop in the number of pupils enrolling in Hong Kong’s schools could mean closures are inevitable. Photo: Dickson Lee