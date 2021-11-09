Chief Executive Carrie Lam will give local teachers a lecture on the constitutional role of her office later this month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Carrie Lam to school Hong Kong teachers on constitutional role of chief executive in live-streamed lecture
- The webinar later this month will include a 45-minute speech and a half-hour question and answer session
- However, some teachers have questioned why the talk was scheduled for the middle of the afternoon, when most educators are in class
Topic | Carrie Lam
