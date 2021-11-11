City University president Way Kuo will be stepping down when his contract expires in 2023. Photo: Felix Wong
City University president will not renew his contract in 2023, becomes second top Hong Kong academic to leave in past two days
- The news that Professor Way Kuo will be leaving his post comes just two days after HKUST president Wei Shyy said he would be stepping down early
- City University’s vice-president, Matthew Lee, says there will be an international search for Kuo’s replacement
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
City University president Way Kuo will be stepping down when his contract expires in 2023. Photo: Felix Wong