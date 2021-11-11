The first round of Basic Law testing for newly hired Hong Kong teachers and principals will take place on January 8. Photo: Handout
First Basic Law exams for new Hong Kong school hires set for January 8, with exemption for native-speaking English teachers
- Nearly all teachers and principals joining schools before the 2022-23 academic year must pass the 15-question, multiple-choice exam
- Applications for exam placements will be open from next Monday, with a second testing session for February yet to be announced
