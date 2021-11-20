Education and emigration consultants say they have been handling an unprecedented number of inquiries this year from people keen to go to Canada. Photo: Shutterstock
Middle-aged Hongkongers among sharp increase of students heading to Canada, hoping to emigrate

  • 4,915 obtain study permits in nine months, many hope to qualify for easier migration pathways
  • Hongkongers eager to start studies soon to ensure they meet 2026 deadline for Canada’s offer

William Yiu

Updated: 9:30pm, 20 Nov, 2021

Education and emigration consultants say they have been handling an unprecedented number of inquiries this year from people keen to go to Canada. Photo: Shutterstock
