Professor Gabriel Leung has quit as dean of the University of Hong Kong's medical school. Photo: Edmond So
Professor Gabriel Leung has quit as dean of the University of Hong Kong's medical school. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Education

University of Hong Kong medical school head Professor Gabriel Leung quits to join Jockey Club

  • Leading epidemiologist has been at forefront of government’s Covid-19 strategy
  • Leung announces resignation with ‘heavy heart’ and says he will leave at end of academic year

Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 5:17pm, 21 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Professor Gabriel Leung has quit as dean of the University of Hong Kong's medical school. Photo: Edmond So
Professor Gabriel Leung has quit as dean of the University of Hong Kong's medical school. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE