Hong Kong parents say competition for school places still tough, despite overall success rate reaching 11-year high

  • Number of those applying for spots drops amid declining birth rate and emigration
  • Despite results being sent out in an email, some parents still went to schools to see child’s name on list

William Yiu

Updated: 5:28pm, 22 Nov, 2021

A parent checks the Primary One admission results at La Salle Primary School. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
