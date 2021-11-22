A parent checks the Primary One admission results at La Salle Primary School. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong parents say competition for school places still tough, despite overall success rate reaching 11-year high
- Number of those applying for spots drops amid declining birth rate and emigration
- Despite results being sent out in an email, some parents still went to schools to see child’s name on list
