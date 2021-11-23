The Lung Cheung Government Secondary School in Wong Tai Sin will be folded into the Kowloon Technical School over the next three years. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
2 public schools to merge amid decline in Hong Kong’s student population

  • The Education Bureau says it hopes the merger will serve as an ‘example’ to other schools with shrinking enrolment
  • Hong Kong’s student population is projected to decline significantly in the coming years due to both emigration and structural demographic changes

William Yiu

Updated: 5:31pm, 23 Nov, 2021

