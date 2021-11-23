The five candidates for the Legislative Council education functional constituency seat: Jessica Man, James Lam, Ting Kin-wa, Lam Wing-sze and Chu Kwok-keung. Photo: Nora Tam
Candidates vying for education seat say closing schools as student numbers decline is bad policy but unity largely ends there
- The 5 candidates seeking the sole seat for the education sector in the Legislative Council present range of solutions to the challenges facing teachers
- One hopeful, principal Jessica Man, argues teachers are given little notice before authorities hand them new tasks, such as commemorating the Nanking massacre
Topic | Education
The five candidates for the Legislative Council education functional constituency seat: Jessica Man, James Lam, Ting Kin-wa, Lam Wing-sze and Chu Kwok-keung. Photo: Nora Tam