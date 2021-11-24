The University of Hong Kong is based in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Education
exclusive | Priscilla Wong, police watchdog chief, set to head governing body of city’s top educational institution, University of Hong Kong

  • Priscilla Wong, chairwoman of the Independent Police Complaints Council, is expected to take over from incumbent Arthur Li at start of next year
  • Her appointment comes amid leadership upheaval at HKU, following medical school head’s departure and management looking to fill several senior posts

Gary Cheung
Updated: 7:49pm, 24 Nov, 2021

