The University of Hong Kong is based in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Priscilla Wong, police watchdog chief, set to head governing body of city’s top educational institution, University of Hong Kong
- Priscilla Wong, chairwoman of the Independent Police Complaints Council, is expected to take over from incumbent Arthur Li at start of next year
- Her appointment comes amid leadership upheaval at HKU, following medical school head’s departure and management looking to fill several senior posts
Topic | Education
