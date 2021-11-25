Polytechnic University leaders said the institution had moved on from the unrest of 2019 at an anniversary celebration on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Polytechnic University leaders say unrest of 2019 is firmly in the past at anniversary celebration
- The head of PolyU’s council says stability has been restored and the ‘misunderstandings’ that led to clashes at the university in 2019 have been cleared up
- University president says PolyU will publish a book on its history, but whether the clashes will be featured is up to experts to decide
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Polytechnic University leaders said the institution had moved on from the unrest of 2019 at an anniversary celebration on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng