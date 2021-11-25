Students from a school in Hong Kong’s North Point take part in a national flag-raising ceremony back in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lays blame partly on teachers for young people ‘failing to grasp’ city’s constitutional status in her lecture to profession
- Delivering unprecedented lecture to profession, Lam calls on teachers to do more to instil traditional Chinese values in pupils
- Failing to correct misunderstandings about how Hong Kong operates constitutionally could lead to more social unrest in years to come, she warns
Topic | Carrie Lam
