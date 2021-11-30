National identity is among the values to be taught. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong schools must infuse civic, moral values into all subjects under new framework to be revealed soon
- Trial version of ‘Values Education Curriculum Framework’ to be disclosed soon after deliberations lasting more than a year
- New framework will require all subjects, including languages and computing lessons, to be infused with nine moral and civic values, source says
Topic | National education in Hong Kong
National identity is among the values to be taught. Photo: Nora Tam