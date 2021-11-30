A new civic values framework issued to local schools aims to bolster students’ sense of national identity. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong primary pupils must understand constitution, secondary students must ‘love motherland’ under new values curriculum
- The revised guidelines add three new values, namely law-abidingness, empathy and diligence, to the seven that schools were already required to instil
- The new framework seeks to address what it characterises as students’ laziness and indifference, and bolster their sense of national identity
