According to the association’s poll, 60 per cent of students dropping out left for overseas countries, mainland China or Macau. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s secondary schools lose 4,500 students and 1,000 teachers in single year amid wider emigration wave, poll finds
- Association of principals surveyed 140 secondary schools and found each one lost on average 32 pupils and seven teachers in single year
- Just 2,700 students and 498 teachers left in the 2019-20 academic year, with the increase prompting association to warn of brain drain out of Hong Kong and threat to education standards
Topic | Education
