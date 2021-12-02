Carrie Lam (second from right) and Edgar Cheung (third from left) at Lam Tai Fai College on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tells schools to promote sport to bolster pupils’ national identity

  • Lam calls for principals to harness the power of sport to encourage stronger feelings of national pride in pupils
  • Education officials this week increased the number of civic values to be taught on compulsory basis to 10, now includes law-abidingness

William Yiu

Updated: 8:42pm, 2 Dec, 2021

