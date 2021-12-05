Hongkongers attend the city’s international education expo this year with parents increasingly looking at sending their children abroad to study. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Hong Kong children ‘turned away by some popular British schools’ as enrolments hit record high
- ‘Too many Hong Kong applicants,’ say some British schools that prefer a mix of foreign students
- Direct subsidy schools in city hurt financially as better-off parents send children to study overseas
