Hongkongers attend the city’s international education expo this year with parents increasingly looking at sending their children abroad to study. Photo: Chan Ho-him
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong children ‘turned away by some popular British schools’ as enrolments hit record high

  • ‘Too many Hong Kong applicants,’ say some British schools that prefer a mix of foreign students
  • Direct subsidy schools in city hurt financially as better-off parents send children to study overseas

Overseas Schools
William Yiu

Updated: 9:30pm, 5 Dec, 2021

