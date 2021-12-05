Hong Kong schools have been losing teachers and pupils. Photo: Winson Wong
Brain drain in Hong Kong education sector an ‘imminent issue’, warns top adviser to city leader
- Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan says Hong Kong faces problem over movement of pupils and teachers, with some leaving for family reasons
- Recent survey of 140 secondary schools found they had lost almost 4,500 pupils and 1,000 teachers in last academic year
