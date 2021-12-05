Hong Kong schools have been losing teachers and pupils. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong schools have been losing teachers and pupils. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Brain drain in Hong Kong education sector an ‘imminent issue’, warns top adviser to city leader

  • Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan says Hong Kong faces problem over movement of pupils and teachers, with some leaving for family reasons
  • Recent survey of 140 secondary schools found they had lost almost 4,500 pupils and 1,000 teachers in last academic year

Topic |   EdTalk: Primary Schools
William Yiu

Updated: 9:50pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong schools have been losing teachers and pupils. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong schools have been losing teachers and pupils. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE