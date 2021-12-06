Students at Scientia Secondary School, Ho Man Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Students at Scientia Secondary School, Ho Man Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

70 secondary schools include national education plans in annual pitches to parents in Hong Kong

  • The institutions explain how they will foster an understanding of national security and love for the country, as the government now requires schools to do
  • But listing the information was optional and nearly 380 schools chose not to provide details on how they would carry out the new responsibility

Topic |   EdTalk: Admissions
William Yiu

Updated: 9:53pm, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Students at Scientia Secondary School, Ho Man Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Students at Scientia Secondary School, Ho Man Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE