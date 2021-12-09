Chinese astronauts in space gave a science lecture for pupils from Hong Kong, Macau, and various mainland regions. Photo: CCTV
Chinese astronauts in space gave a science lecture for pupils from Hong Kong, Macau, and various mainland regions. Photo: CCTV
Chinese astronauts give live science lecture from space station to Hong Kong, Macau pupils

  • Pupils from Hong Kong, Macau and various mainland regions such as Guangxi and Sichuan attend hour-long space lecture with three astronauts from Shenzhou 13 crew
  • Astronauts perform a variety of experiments, gravity-free exercises and answer questions about living conditions in space

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 10:14pm, 9 Dec, 2021

