Chinese astronauts in space gave a science lecture for pupils from Hong Kong, Macau, and various mainland regions. Photo: CCTV
Chinese astronauts give live science lecture from space station to Hong Kong, Macau pupils
- Pupils from Hong Kong, Macau and various mainland regions such as Guangxi and Sichuan attend hour-long space lecture with three astronauts from Shenzhou 13 crew
- Astronauts perform a variety of experiments, gravity-free exercises and answer questions about living conditions in space
Topic | China's space programme
Chinese astronauts in space gave a science lecture for pupils from Hong Kong, Macau, and various mainland regions. Photo: CCTV