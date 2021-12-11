Belinda Greer, chief executive officer of the English Schools Foundation, said it had reconfigured the school calendar to shorten the Christmas holiday by two weeks and extend the summer holiday to eight weeks. Photo: May Tse
Will Hong Kong lose expat teachers over strict Covid-19 quarantine rules? International schools extend breaks for staff to travel home, serve quarantine on return
- Schools shorten Christmas, other breaks to let staff have eight weeks off for travel over summer
- Many expat teachers unhappy and missing families after being unable to return home for two years
