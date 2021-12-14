Nanjing residents on Monday remember the victims of the Nanking massacre. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends government’s history teaching policy amid Nanking massacre video controversy
- Carrie Lam says learning Chinese history is important but adds it is not for officials to dictate which videos are used in lessons
- Primary school pupils shown footage of Japanese soldiers brutally killing Chinese civilians in Nanking following 1937 invasion, as part of 84th anniversary commemorations
