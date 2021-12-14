Nanjing residents on Monday remember the victims of the Nanking massacre. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends government’s history teaching policy amid Nanking massacre video controversy

  • Carrie Lam says learning Chinese history is important but adds it is not for officials to dictate which videos are used in lessons
  • Primary school pupils shown footage of Japanese soldiers brutally killing Chinese civilians in Nanking following 1937 invasion, as part of 84th anniversary commemorations

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung and William Yiu

Updated: 6:02pm, 14 Dec, 2021

