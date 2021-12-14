An NGO has blamed vague guidelines and a lack of training for schools’ failures to build up ethnic minority students’ Chinese language skills. Photo: Shutterstock
Vague guidelines, not lack of funding, blamed for Hong Kong schools’ failure to develop ethnic minority students’ language skills

  • Schools are entitled to supplemental funding based on the number of students from ethnic minority groups they teach, but many do not fully take advantage of the money
  • Meanwhile, ethnic minority students’ Chinese language skills lag, with unclear guidelines and a lack of training not helping matters, a local NGO says

Cyril Ip
Updated: 10:20pm, 14 Dec, 2021

