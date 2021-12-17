Priscilla Wong has been appointed the new head of the University of Hong Kong’s governing council for three years. Photo: RTHK
Police watchdog chair Priscilla Wong to lead University of Hong Kong’s governing council
- The barrister’s three-year appointment, first tipped in the Post last month, was made official by city leader Carrie Lam on Friday
- The wife of pro-Beijing heavyweight Martin Liao, Wong replaces Arthur Li after a six-year run overseeing the council
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Priscilla Wong has been appointed the new head of the University of Hong Kong’s governing council for three years. Photo: RTHK