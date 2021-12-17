Priscilla Wong has been appointed the new head of the University of Hong Kong’s governing council for three years. Photo: RTHK
Police watchdog chair Priscilla Wong to lead University of Hong Kong’s governing council

  • The barrister’s three-year appointment, first tipped in the Post last month, was made official by city leader Carrie Lam on Friday
  • The wife of pro-Beijing heavyweight Martin Liao, Wong replaces Arthur Li after a six-year run overseeing the council

William Yiu

Updated: 1:39pm, 17 Dec, 2021

Priscilla Wong has been appointed the new head of the University of Hong Kong’s governing council for three years. Photo: RTHK
