Hong Kong schools have lost some 6,200 pupils in the four months since the summer holidays. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong schools lost 6,200 pupils in four months since summer holidays, Education Bureau data shows
- Latest Education Bureau figures released on Friday show there were 6,016 and 193 vacancies at secondary and primary schools respectively between August and end November
- More than half of the 824 pupils who left secondary school in November were from Forms One to Three
