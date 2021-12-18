Yeung Ming-hon, 98, one of two remaining survivors of the Battle of Hong Kong, with his his 92-year-old wife Yeung Yu Yee-fan at the Chinese Recreation Club in Tai Hang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Yeung Ming-hon, 98, one of two remaining survivors of the Battle of Hong Kong, with his his 92-year-old wife Yeung Yu Yee-fan at the Chinese Recreation Club in Tai Hang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Battle of Hong Kong turned medical student into WWII frontline volunteer who survived to tell his wartime stories

  • Son of 98-year-old veteran, one of the two last survivors of the city’s fall in 1941, hopes Hongkongers won’t forget what happened during Japanese occupation
  • Field Ambulance Corps was led by HKU medical school dean, who made many of his students sign up

Topic |   Hong Kong's second world war history
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 3:00pm, 18 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yeung Ming-hon, 98, one of two remaining survivors of the Battle of Hong Kong, with his his 92-year-old wife Yeung Yu Yee-fan at the Chinese Recreation Club in Tai Hang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Yeung Ming-hon, 98, one of two remaining survivors of the Battle of Hong Kong, with his his 92-year-old wife Yeung Yu Yee-fan at the Chinese Recreation Club in Tai Hang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE