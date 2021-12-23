Two Hong Kong universities are implementing harsh consequences for students and staff who refuse to get vaccinated or submit to frequent testing. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: staff, students at 2 Hong Kong universities face stiff penalties for failing to comply with vaccine, testing mandates

  • At Chinese University and Lingnan University, consequences for failing to comply with new rules for entering campus include involuntary withdrawal and forced leave
  • Other local universities say they too are requiring staff and students to either be vaccinated or submit to frequent testing, though they have not spelled out penalties

William Yiu

Updated: 9:07am, 23 Dec, 2021

