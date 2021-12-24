Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt at the Pillar of Shame at the University of Hong Kong back in 2013. Photo: SCMP
Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt at the Pillar of Shame at the University of Hong Kong back in 2013. Photo: SCMP
Pillar of Shame: did a piece of Hong Kong history die with sculpture’s removal, or is it a ‘negative icon’ that has overstayed its welcome?

  • Political scientist Ivan Choy says international community may interpret removal of pillar as end of ‘one country, two systems’
  • Calling the structure ‘ugly’, pro-Beijing heavyweight Rita Fan says it should have been removed a long time ago

William Yiu

Updated: 8:16am, 24 Dec, 2021

