Two prominent historians have acknowledged the importance of giving students the facts about dark chapters in history, but declined to discuss the ramifications of the recent removal of works commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown from local campuses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Prominent historians say Hong Kong educators should take care with grisly subjects, decline to comment on Tiananmen statues’ removal
- Responding to a recent outcry over schoolchildren being shown graphic footage of the Nanking massacre, both acknowledged the importance of giving students the ‘facts’ about history
- But neither would discuss the ramifications of three universities’ decision to remove statues commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Two prominent historians have acknowledged the importance of giving students the facts about dark chapters in history, but declined to discuss the ramifications of the recent removal of works commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown from local campuses. Photo: Sam Tsang