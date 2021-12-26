Two prominent historians have acknowledged the importance of giving students the facts about dark chapters in history, but declined to discuss the ramifications of the recent removal of works commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown from local campuses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Two prominent historians have acknowledged the importance of giving students the facts about dark chapters in history, but declined to discuss the ramifications of the recent removal of works commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown from local campuses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Education

Prominent historians say Hong Kong educators should take care with grisly subjects, decline to comment on Tiananmen statues’ removal

  • Responding to a recent outcry over schoolchildren being shown graphic footage of the Nanking massacre, both acknowledged the importance of giving students the ‘facts’ about history
  • But neither would discuss the ramifications of three universities’ decision to remove statues commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown

Topic |   Hong Kong schools
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung and William Yiu

Updated: 10:54pm, 26 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Two prominent historians have acknowledged the importance of giving students the facts about dark chapters in history, but declined to discuss the ramifications of the recent removal of works commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown from local campuses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Two prominent historians have acknowledged the importance of giving students the facts about dark chapters in history, but declined to discuss the ramifications of the recent removal of works commemorating the Tiananmen crackdown from local campuses. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE