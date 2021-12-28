The Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers plans to create a school for teaching children patriotism. Photo: Nora Tam
The Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers plans to create a school for teaching children patriotism. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Education

Pro-Beijing teachers’ group in Hong Kong granted vacant school premises to set up centre for patriotic, national education

  • Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers to create centre for teaching classes on flag-raising, hosting ‘large-scale seminars’
  • Group chairman seeks public support in raising tens of millions of dollars

Topic |   National education in Hong Kong
William Yiu

Updated: 12:40am, 29 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers plans to create a school for teaching children patriotism. Photo: Nora Tam
The Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers plans to create a school for teaching children patriotism. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE