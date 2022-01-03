Students at HKTA The Yuen Yuen Institute No 1 Secondary School in Kwai Tsing undergo fencing training. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s first fencing centre at secondary school opens amid hopes city’s youth will take to sport that brought home historic Olympic gold
- Facility at HKTA The Yuen Yuen Institute No 1 Secondary School in Kwai Tsing will also be available to students from other campuses on bookings basis
- School has also incorporated sport into its physical education curriculum
