Flag-raising ceremony at Buddhist Lim Kim Tian Memorial Primary School in Kwai Fong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

New rule kicks in for Hong Kong schools to hold regular flag-raising ceremonies, some campuses seek training help from police

  • Under guidelines created for the amended National Flag and Emblem Ordinance, schools must hold a ceremony at least once a week, with acts of improper flag handling and disposal banned
  • Post observes some schools already have practice in place and are in the process of ramping up arrangements as part of national education push

Hong Kong schools
Cyril IpLeung Pak-hei
Cyril Ip and Leung Pak-hei

Updated: 6:47pm, 3 Jan, 2022

