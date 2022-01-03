Flag-raising ceremony at Buddhist Lim Kim Tian Memorial Primary School in Kwai Fong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
New rule kicks in for Hong Kong schools to hold regular flag-raising ceremonies, some campuses seek training help from police
- Under guidelines created for the amended National Flag and Emblem Ordinance, schools must hold a ceremony at least once a week, with acts of improper flag handling and disposal banned
- Post observes some schools already have practice in place and are in the process of ramping up arrangements as part of national education push
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Flag-raising ceremony at Buddhist Lim Kim Tian Memorial Primary School in Kwai Fong. Photo: Jonathan Wong