A father and his son at Queen’s College in Causeway Bay on Monday, the first day of the discretionary place admission exercise for Form One students. Photo: Nora Tam
Few parents show up to secure places for Form One pupils at Hong Kong school on first day of discretionary admission exercise
- Fewer than 20 parents turned up at Queen’s College in Causeway Bay between 9am and 11am on Monday, the first day of the application exercise
- Some parents say they chose the school in part because they believe acceptance rate would be higher given recent emigration wave
Topic | Education
