Consultancies in Hong Kong are offering would-be immigrants to Canada no-show degrees for cash. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong

exclusive | Emigration special: Hongkongers keen to move to Canada offered MBAs for cash, without classes or homework

  • For the tidy sum of up to HK$250,000, emigration firms offer no-show degrees and experts to write dissertations for ‘postgraduate students’
  • Universities deny involvement, while the Canadian consulate warns that migrants who commit fraud risk deportation

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Jan, 2022

