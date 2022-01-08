Consultancies in Hong Kong are offering would-be immigrants to Canada no-show degrees for cash. Photo: Shutterstock
exclusive | Emigration special: Hongkongers keen to move to Canada offered MBAs for cash, without classes or homework
- For the tidy sum of up to HK$250,000, emigration firms offer no-show degrees and experts to write dissertations for ‘postgraduate students’
- Universities deny involvement, while the Canadian consulate warns that migrants who commit fraud risk deportation
